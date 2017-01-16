Naya Rivera Shares Hilarious Birthday Gift From Her Son Josey!

Naya Rivera stylishly steps out for a birthday dinner with friends on Thursday night (January 12) in Hollywood.

The newly 30-year-old former Glee star looked super chic in a sheer black top, striped pants, and heels as she celebrated her birthday.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naya Rivera

Naya recently took to Instagram to share a silly picture of her “birthday gift” from her one-year-old son Josey – a broken tv!

“Just got Joseys birthday gift to me, he got a hold of the remote and turned my tv entirely pink! My fav color!! Yaaayyy…#dirty30week #pinkish,” Naya captioned the below pic.