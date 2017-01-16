Pulse Orlando Shooter's Wife Arrested By FBI

Pulse nightclub mass shooter Omar Mateen‘s wife, Noor Salman, has been arrested by the FBI today in San Francisco on Monday (January 16).

The horrific mass shooting happened in Orlando back in June and left dozens dead and their families in mourning.

Noor was charged with “obstruction of justice and with aiding and abetting Mateen‘s attempted provision and provision of material support to ISIL,” ABC News reports. Mateen was killed in a shootout in June after killing dozens of innocent people.

“Federal authorities have been working tirelessly on this case for more than seven months, and we are grateful that they have seen to it that some measure of justice will be served in this act of terror that has affected our community so deeply,” Orlando Police Chief John Mina said. “Nothing can erase the pain we all feel about the senseless and brutal murders of 49 of our neighbors, friends, family members and loved ones. But today, there is some relief in knowing that someone will be held accountable for that horrific crime.”