Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Justin Bieber Spark More Romance Rumors After New Photos Surface

Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber Spark More Romance Rumors After New Photos Surface

Chrissy Teigen Teases John Legend &amp; Ariana Grande's 'Beauty &amp; the Beast' Duet!

Chrissy Teigen Teases John Legend & Ariana Grande's 'Beauty & the Beast' Duet!

Amanda Peet Describes 'Intense' Friendship with 'Wife' Sarah Paulson After Their Kiss

Amanda Peet Describes 'Intense' Friendship with 'Wife' Sarah Paulson After Their Kiss

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Mon, 16 January 2017 at 12:59 pm

Reese Witherspoon Quit This Movie Because of Her Scottish Accent: 'It Was Bad!'

Reese Witherspoon Quit This Movie Because of Her Scottish Accent: 'It Was Bad!'

Reese Witherspoon made an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine with her Sing co-star Matthew McConaughey and revealed that she once had to quit a film over her bad Scottish accent.

“Accents aren’t my thing…Scottish is really…I was supposed to do…Oh no I don’t really want to talk about it!” Reese said. “I tried to do a Scottish accent once… It was bad, I had to quit the movie.”

“It’s not my finest moment. I don’t want to talk about it any more. That just came out and I really wish it hadn’t,” Reese continued.

Fans have noted that Reese was supposed to voice the role of Merida in Pixar’s 2012 movie Brave, but exited the film. The movie is set in the Scottish Highlands, and while Reese doesn’t come out and say it, it appears as if this could be the role she’s referring to. Kelly McDonald took over the voice role.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Reese Witherspoon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mike Posner performs at his father's funeral - TMZ
  • Mariah Carey mourns Prince's death in latest Mariah's World episode - Gossip Cop
  • Ireland Baldwin spends the night with boyfriend Noah Schweizer - Just Jared Jr
  • Lily-Rose Depp hangs out with her mom Vanessa Paradis in Paris - Radar
  • Andrew Garfield is Emma Stone's biggest fan - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Cannon says ex Mariah Carey was "flustered" at NYE performance - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here