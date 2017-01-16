Reese Witherspoon Quit This Movie Because of Her Scottish Accent: 'It Was Bad!'

Reese Witherspoon made an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine with her Sing co-star Matthew McConaughey and revealed that she once had to quit a film over her bad Scottish accent.

“Accents aren’t my thing…Scottish is really…I was supposed to do…Oh no I don’t really want to talk about it!” Reese said. “I tried to do a Scottish accent once… It was bad, I had to quit the movie.”

“It’s not my finest moment. I don’t want to talk about it any more. That just came out and I really wish it hadn’t,” Reese continued.

Fans have noted that Reese was supposed to voice the role of Merida in Pixar’s 2012 movie Brave, but exited the film. The movie is set in the Scottish Highlands, and while Reese doesn’t come out and say it, it appears as if this could be the role she’s referring to. Kelly McDonald took over the voice role.