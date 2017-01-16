Rogue One's Diego Luna & Model Suki Waterhouse Kiss in New Photos

Diego Luna and Suki Waterhouse look like they’re definitely dating!

In newly surfaced photos, the 37-year-old actor and 25-year-old actress/model could be seen holding hands, kissing, and getting a little handsy!

Suki has been posting Instagram photos from Mexico on her vacation, though none of the pictures feature Diego. It’s unclear when their relationship began.

