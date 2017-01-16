Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Teases John Legend & Ariana Grande's 'Beauty & the Beast' Duet!

Amanda Peet Describes 'Intense' Friendship with 'Wife' Sarah Paulson After Their Kiss

Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Mon, 16 January 2017 at 11:15 am

Rogue One's Diego Luna & Model Suki Waterhouse Kiss in New Photos

Diego Luna and Suki Waterhouse look like they’re definitely dating!

In newly surfaced photos, the 37-year-old actor and 25-year-old actress/model could be seen holding hands, kissing, and getting a little handsy!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diego Luna

Suki has been posting Instagram photos from Mexico on her vacation, though none of the pictures feature Diego. It’s unclear when their relationship began.

The photos were taken on over the weekend in Mexico, and you can head on over to TMZ to check them out.
Photos: Getty
