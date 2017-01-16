Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Mon, 16 January 2017 at 2:02 am

Scott Disick Returns Home Early from Dubai

Scott Disick is joined by security as he makes his way through LAX airport on Sunday night (January 15) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old tv personality tried to keep a low profile in an velvet hoodie, beanie, and black Yeezy sneakers.

Scott traveled to Dubai to support Kim Kardashian on her first public appearance since her Paris robbery.

No word yet why he decided to come home early as Kim is still in Dubai.
Photos: AKM-GSI
