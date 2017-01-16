Selena Gomez Loves Friend Julia Michaels' New Song!

While some fans may have thought that Selena Gomez‘s latest Instagram post was teasing new music from her upcoming album, it actually was not her song!

The 24-year-old entertainer took to social media to let fans know how excited she is for friend Julia Michaels‘ new song “Issues,” which is out now.

“When the people who changed your life create magic @imjmichaels @tranterjustin I’m so happy for you guys -one of my favorite songs they have ever written,” Selena captioned the below video!

Julia helped write a bunch of songs from Selena‘s album Revival, including “Hands to Myself,” “Good for You,” and the title track.

Pictured inside: Selena stepping out for dinner at Terroni on Sunday night (January 15) in Los Angeles.