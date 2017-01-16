Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Looks Smoldering for 'GQ Australia'

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber Seen Out Together in New Pics

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Mon, 16 January 2017 at 10:02 pm

'The Bachelor' 2017: Top 17 Contestants Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT! Don’t continue reading if you haven’t seen this week’s episode of The Bachelor!

Week three of The Bachelor just wrapped up, and this was one explosive episode!

This week, the episode picks up right where the last leaves off after Nick Viall sends Liz home. Nick develops some anxiety after telling the women about his one night stand with Liz nine months ago, and leading up to the rose ceremony, he becomes worried some may voluntarily leave.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Viall

Later on in the episode, the Backstreet Boys make a surprise appearance! Olympians Carl Lewis, Allyson Felix and Michelle Carter also make an appearance to help make up a great date.

The episode kicked off with a rose ceremony and did not end with one, though another contestant was sent home during the night.

WHO WENT HOME? Click here to find out who was eliminated!

Click through the slideshow below to find out the top contestants on The Bachelor after week three…
Posted to: Nick Viall, The Bachelor

