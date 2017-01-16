'The Bachelor' 2017: Top 17 Contestants Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT! Don’t continue reading if you haven’t seen this week’s episode of The Bachelor!

Week three of The Bachelor just wrapped up, and this was one explosive episode!

This week, the episode picks up right where the last leaves off after Nick Viall sends Liz home. Nick develops some anxiety after telling the women about his one night stand with Liz nine months ago, and leading up to the rose ceremony, he becomes worried some may voluntarily leave.

Later on in the episode, the Backstreet Boys make a surprise appearance! Olympians Carl Lewis, Allyson Felix and Michelle Carter also make an appearance to help make up a great date.

The episode kicked off with a rose ceremony and did not end with one, though another contestant was sent home during the night.

