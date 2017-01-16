Tom Hardy Doesn't Want to Talk James Bond Rumors For This Specific Reason!

Tom Hardy‘s name has been thrown out as one actor who could possibly take over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig should he choose to officially move on from the 007 franchise.

During an interview with Daily Beast, the 39-year-old actor was first asked if he would want to do a Christopher Nolan-directed 007 film with Michael Fassbender as the villain.

“Oh, wow, Chris would be amazing! Wow, that would be cool. That would be so cool,” he said.

Then, Tom was asked if he wanted to play James Bond – and it seems like he really does!

“You know, there’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it you’re automatically out of the race. So I can’t possibly comment on that one! If I mention it, it’s gone. But Chris Nolan, what a fantastic director for a Bond movie,” Tom said. “Because Daniel [Craig] is so good, and what [Sam] Mendes and Barbara [Broccoli] have done has been so impressive, that it would be a very hard reimagination to follow after. I wonder what the next installment of that franchise would become, and I think when you mention someone like Christopher Nolan, that’s a very powerful figure to bring into that world who could bring something new and create something profound—again.”