Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber Seen Out Together in New Pics

Chrissy Teigen Teases John Legend & Ariana Grande's 'Beauty & the Beast' Duet!

Amanda Peet Describes 'Intense' Friendship with 'Wife' Sarah Paulson After Their Kiss

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Mon, 16 January 2017 at 2:40 pm

Vanessa Hudgens & Ashley Tisdale Sit Court Side for Lakers!

Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, and Stella Hudgens are total friendship goals!

The three ladies hit up the Lakers game at the Staples Center on Sunday (January 15) at sat court side to watch the big game against the Detroit Pistons. The Lakers ended up losing the game by only 5 points! Congrats to the Pistons on the win.

After the game, Vanessa, Stella, and Ashley were seen gearing up for National Hug Day (which is on January 21), and they posted with the Care Bears’ Bedtime Bear! See the photos below.
