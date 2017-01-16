Top Stories
Mon, 16 January 2017 at 9:45 am

VIDEO: Nick Cannon Weighs In on Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

VIDEO: Nick Cannon Weighs In on Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

Nick Cannon makes an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today, where he speaks about a variety of topics including wearing a turban, his recent hospitalization, his upcoming baby boy, and Mariah‘s New Year’s Eve performance.

“You know me, I’m a conspiracy theorist. I think the government did that!” Nick joked about Mariah‘s performance. “They set her up! That was a distraction!”

“Anyone who knows about performing and having inner-ears, things like that can go wrong on live television…I screw up on America’s Got Talent all the time. So when there’s people in your ear saying things and stuff, I think she got a little flustered,” Nick said. “Being the diva that she is, she said, ‘I’m just going to walk around and pose for 7 minutes.’ And like Ryan Seacrest said, she can do no wrong. So she worked through it.”
