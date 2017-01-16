VIDEO: This Child's Taylor Swift Impression Is Too Cute

British/Filipina child actress Xia Vigor appeared on the Philippine TV show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids, and performed an impression of Taylor Swift that is too cute!

Xia, 7, performed “You Belong With Me” and had the crowd dancing and the judges in awe! Watch the video below to see the adorable show.

Xia is no stranger to impersonating talent! She also covered Selena Gomez’s “Love You Like A Love Song” and it was all caught on video as well.

Click inside to watch Xia perform as Selena Gomez…