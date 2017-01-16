Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Looks Smoldering for 'GQ Australia'

Jamie Dornan Looks Smoldering for 'GQ Australia'

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Justin Bieber Seen Out Together in New Pics

Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber Seen Out Together in New Pics

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Mon, 16 January 2017 at 9:21 pm

VIDEO: Watch the Backstreet Boys Surprise the Ladies on 'The Bachelor'

VIDEO: Watch the Backstreet Boys Surprise the Ladies on 'The Bachelor'

The ladies of The Bachelor were treated to a super cool surprise on the latest episode – the Backstreet Boys showed up to lead one of the group dates!

Some of the women got to learn choreography alongside the boy band and then join the group on stage during a performance as their backup dancers.

The Backstreet Boys performed the show to get ready for their Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood in March.

One contestant was chosen as the best dancer and got serenaded by the group while dancing alongside Nick. Watch below!

Click inside to watch more clips from the episode…







Just Jared on Facebook
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 01
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 02
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 03
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 04
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 05
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 06
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 07
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 08
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 09
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 10
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 11
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 12
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 13
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 14
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 15
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 16
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 17
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 18
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 19
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 20
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 21
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 22
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 23
backstreet boys the bachelor nick viall 24

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Backstreet Boys, Nick Viall, The Bachelor

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mike Posner performs at his father's funeral - TMZ
  • Mariah Carey mourns Prince's death in latest Mariah's World episode - Gossip Cop
  • Ireland Baldwin spends the night with boyfriend Noah Schweizer - Just Jared Jr
  • Lily-Rose Depp hangs out with her mom Vanessa Paradis in Paris - Radar
  • Andrew Garfield is Emma Stone's biggest fan - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Cannon says ex Mariah Carey was "flustered" at NYE performance - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here