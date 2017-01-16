VIDEO: Watch the Backstreet Boys Surprise the Ladies on 'The Bachelor'

The ladies of The Bachelor were treated to a super cool surprise on the latest episode – the Backstreet Boys showed up to lead one of the group dates!

Some of the women got to learn choreography alongside the boy band and then join the group on stage during a performance as their backup dancers.

The Backstreet Boys performed the show to get ready for their Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood in March.

One contestant was chosen as the best dancer and got serenaded by the group while dancing alongside Nick. Watch below!

