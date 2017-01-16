Who Went Home on 'Celebrity Apprentice' 2017 Week 3? Spoilers!

SPOILERS! Don’t continue reading if you haven’t watched what happened on Celebrity Apprentice’s new episode!

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s Celebrity Apprentice just wrapped up, and another celebrity was sent home from the show after week three.

Top 10: Here are the contestants left in the competition!

In this week’s episode, the remaining contestants had to create a marketing campaign for Kawaski motorcycles. Later on in the episode, the contestants were tasked with creating a brand new See’s Candy for none other than world famous chocoholic Warren Buffett!

Remaining contestants at the beginning of the episode included Laila Ali, Brook Burke-Charvet, Boy George, Matt Iseman, Carson Kressley, Lisa Leslie, Jon Lovitz, Vince Neil, Kyle Richards, Chael Sonnen, Porsha Williams, and Ricky Williams.

Kyle Richards