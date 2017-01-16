Top Stories
Mon, 16 January 2017 at 8:53 pm

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2017 Week 3? Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2017 Week 3? Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on tonight’s The Bachelor.

Nick Viall just sent some contestants home during the rose ceremony on The Bachelor!

The episode picked up right where last week’s left off – after Nick sent Liz packing after discussing what happened after their one-night stand. The rose ceremony that should have happened at the end of last week’s episode was shown right at the top of the episode.

On this week’s episode, Nick went on some very fun dates (with a few amazing cameos!) and you can definitely tell it’s starting to get hard for him to eliminate these women.

TOP 17: Here are the contestants still left on the show!

Click inside to find out who was sent home on The Bachelor…
Photos: ABC
