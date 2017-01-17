Aaron Rodgers Takes 'Great Precautions' Not to Make Family Situation Worse

A source is opening up about Aaron Rodgers‘ estrangement from his family – specifically what actions he has been taking to keep things private.

“Aaron has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum. He’s going through great precautions not to make things worse,” a source told People. “You’re not going to see him on Oprah crying about all of this. He will deal with his family issues privately.”

Over the weekend, Aaron‘s father gave an interview about being estranged from Aaron. Aaron‘s brother Jordan, who appeared on last season’s The Bachelorette, has also opened up about being estranged from his brother.