Tue, 17 January 2017 at 2:30 pm

Aaron Rodgers Takes 'Great Precautions' Not to Make Family Situation Worse

Aaron Rodgers Takes 'Great Precautions' Not to Make Family Situation Worse

A source is opening up about Aaron Rodgers‘ estrangement from his family – specifically what actions he has been taking to keep things private.

“Aaron has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum. He’s going through great precautions not to make things worse,” a source told People. “You’re not going to see him on Oprah crying about all of this. He will deal with his family issues privately.”

Over the weekend, Aaron‘s father gave an interview about being estranged from Aaron. Aaron‘s brother Jordan, who appeared on last season’s The Bachelorette, has also opened up about being estranged from his brother.
WENN
  • Torii Wehling

    Aaron is the one who is h a handling this correctly. His family needs to.shut up.

  • Mar

    No wonder why he is estranged. His family clearly only cares about making money off of him and airing their dirty laundry. This must be so embarrassing for him, I feel for him. Him and Olivia seem like a great couple

