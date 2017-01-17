Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Melania & Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Tue, 17 January 2017

Bella Hadid Gets Some New Ink Amid The Weeknd Drama

Bella Hadid just gained some cute, tiny tattoos!

The 19-year-old model paid a visit to celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy, who has tatted some of her friends like Kendall Jenner and Zayn Malik, for the new ink.

Bella got two small angel wings on the inside of her ankles, perhaps an homage to walking the runway in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

Thew new additions come in the midst of drama with her ex boyfriend The Weeknd, who was recently spotted kissing her friend Selena Gomez.

Check out the cute new tattoo below…

Click inside to see more photos of Bella’ tattoo experience…
