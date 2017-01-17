Bella Thorne & Edward Norton Join the Cast of 'The Guardian Brothers'

Bella Thorne and Edward Norton have officially signed on to join the cast of upcoming flick The Guardian Brothers, according to Deadline.

The two actors will be lending their voices to animated film in addition to Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Mel Brooks.

The Guardian Brothers follows a Chinese family who is on the verge of losing the wonton soup they run.

When the family’s grandmother passes away, Raindrop, voiced by Bella, and her mother, voiced by Nicole, are left in charge. Little do they know, millions of miles away, The Guardians have been looking over humans for centuries.

The film was previously released in January of 2016 in Chinese but is set to be re-released with the English speaking cast.