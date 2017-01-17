Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Melania & Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Tue, 17 January 2017 at 10:30 am

Betty White Turns 95: 'People Have Been So Kind to Me All These Years'

Happy 95th birthday, Betty White!

The fan-favorite actress turns 95 years old today, and recently sat down with Yahoo to discuss the big milestone.

“I just appreciate the fact that people have been so kind to me all these years,” Betty said. She’s enjoyed a career spanning over seven decades! “The fact that I’m still working. That’s the thing I’m most grateful for—that I still get asked for jobs.”

At the end of 2016, a GoFundMe campaign was started to help protect Betty after so many celebrity deaths occurred. In response, Betty said her fans “spoil her rotten” but she “enjoys every minute of it.”

Happy birthday, Betty White!

See photos from Betty over the years…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Betty White

