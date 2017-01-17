Top Stories
Selena Gomez Spotted Listening To Rumored Boyfriend The Weeknd's 'Starboy'

Selena Gomez Spotted Listening To Rumored Boyfriend The Weeknd's 'Starboy'

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Melania &amp; Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Melania & Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall &amp; Kylie Jenner!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Tue, 17 January 2017 at 3:33 pm

Charlie Sheen Apologizes to Rihanna After Calling Her 'That B-tch'

Charlie Sheen Apologizes to Rihanna After Calling Her 'That B-tch'

Charlie Sheen is offering up an apology to Rihanna after he called her “that b*tch” during a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live.

Charlie and Rihanna had an ongoing feud from 2014, where he went off on her on Twitter after Rihanna apparently snubbed his ex fiancee Brett Rossi at a restaurant.

Andy Cohen asked if they had mended the feud, to which he said, “No. She abandoned common courtesy and common sense, you know.”

“pardon my inane self indulgence,” Charlie wrote to Rihanna on Twitter.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Charlie Sheen, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mike Posner performs at his father's funeral - TMZ
  • Mariah Carey mourns Prince's death in latest Mariah's World episode - Gossip Cop
  • Ireland Baldwin spends the night with boyfriend Noah Schweizer - Just Jared Jr
  • Lily-Rose Depp hangs out with her mom Vanessa Paradis in Paris - Radar
  • Andrew Garfield is Emma Stone's biggest fan - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Cannon says ex Mariah Carey was "flustered" at NYE performance - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here