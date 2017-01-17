Charlie Sheen Apologizes to Rihanna After Calling Her 'That B-tch'

Charlie Sheen is offering up an apology to Rihanna after he called her “that b*tch” during a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live.

Charlie and Rihanna had an ongoing feud from 2014, where he went off on her on Twitter after Rihanna apparently snubbed his ex fiancee Brett Rossi at a restaurant.

Andy Cohen asked if they had mended the feud, to which he said, “No. She abandoned common courtesy and common sense, you know.”

“pardon my inane self indulgence,” Charlie wrote to Rihanna on Twitter.