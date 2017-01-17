Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Melania & Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Tue, 17 January 2017 at 1:07 pm

Chelsea Handler Blames Kardashians for the Election Results

Hamilton‘s Brandon Victor Dixon, film maker Michael Moore, actress Lena Dunham, comedian Chelsea Handler and CNN’s Van Jones cover Variety‘s special inauguration issue.

Here’s what they had to share with the mag:

Chelsea, on who is to blame for the election: “Stop covering [Trump] so much. They were treating him as an entertainer first. It was a reality show. We’ve turned into a reality show. I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians. The way these people have blown up and don’t go away — it’s surreal. Everyone is for sale. We’re looking at a man that gets mad at Vanity Fair for reviewing his restaurant poorly. By the way, have you ever been to that restaurant? It’s the biggest piece of garbage you’ve ever walked into. That place looks like a Southwest airport lounge. It’s the worst.”

Lena, on what to do about women’s rights: “Visit IStandWithPP.org to get educated, sign petitions, and learn more about what you can do. It’s not just a woman’s issue. It’s not just a liberal issue. It’s an everyone issue, and we won’t go down without a fight.”

For more, visit Variety.com.
Credit: Variety
