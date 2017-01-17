Top Stories
Selena Gomez Spotted Listening To Rumored Boyfriend The Weeknd's 'Starboy'

Selena Gomez Spotted Listening To Rumored Boyfriend The Weeknd's 'Starboy'

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Melania &amp; Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Melania & Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall &amp; Kylie Jenner!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Tue, 17 January 2017 at 3:50 pm

Ciara Explains Abstaining From Sex Before Marriage with Russell Wilson

Ciara Explains Abstaining From Sex Before Marriage with Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson abstained from having any physical relations before marriage, and now she’s speaking out about why they chose that path.

“I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship — and once you know you’re really great friends and you’re what we call ‘equally yoked,’ where you share the same values or the same outlook on life, it kind of sets the tone. Knowing that you’ll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful,” the 31-year-old entertainer said in Cosmopolitan South Africa.

“I have to give credit to my husband for sharing those views. It’s awesome how it all worked out,” Ciara continued. “We women think with our hearts and with our minds. When we see a guy, we envision what he’s like and whether this could be something special. Guys see us from an exterior point of view — that’s something I learned along the way as a woman.… You shouldn’t feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you.”

The couple are expecting their first child this year!
Just Jared on Facebook
ciara russell wilson sex marriage 01
ciara russell wilson sex marriage 02
ciara russell wilson sex marriage 03
ciara russell wilson sex marriage 04
ciara russell wilson sex marriage 05
ciara russell wilson sex marriage 06
ciara russell wilson sex marriage 07
ciara russell wilson sex marriage 08
ciara russell wilson sex marriage 09
ciara russell wilson sex marriage 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ciara, Russell Wilson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mike Posner performs at his father's funeral - TMZ
  • Mariah Carey mourns Prince's death in latest Mariah's World episode - Gossip Cop
  • Ireland Baldwin spends the night with boyfriend Noah Schweizer - Just Jared Jr
  • Lily-Rose Depp hangs out with her mom Vanessa Paradis in Paris - Radar
  • Andrew Garfield is Emma Stone's biggest fan - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Cannon says ex Mariah Carey was "flustered" at NYE performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maria E. Segura

    I applaud her

  • Shelby

    Refreshing!!!! Respectable!!!

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here