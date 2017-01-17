Ciara Explains Abstaining From Sex Before Marriage with Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson abstained from having any physical relations before marriage, and now she’s speaking out about why they chose that path.

“I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship — and once you know you’re really great friends and you’re what we call ‘equally yoked,’ where you share the same values or the same outlook on life, it kind of sets the tone. Knowing that you’ll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful,” the 31-year-old entertainer said in Cosmopolitan South Africa.

“I have to give credit to my husband for sharing those views. It’s awesome how it all worked out,” Ciara continued. “We women think with our hearts and with our minds. When we see a guy, we envision what he’s like and whether this could be something special. Guys see us from an exterior point of view — that’s something I learned along the way as a woman.… You shouldn’t feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you.”

The couple are expecting their first child this year!