Tue, 17 January 2017 at 11:10 am
Donald Trump Has a Big Problem with His Private Airplanes & Helicopters
- What is Donald Trump going to do with his private jets? – TMZ
- Jake T. Austin reveals why he left The Fosters – Just Jared Jr
- Find out how Niall Horan celebrated the seventh anniversary of his X Factor audition – Gossip Cop
- An update on the love lives of Kate and Rooney Mara - Lainey Gossip
- Find out the star of Burberry‘s new campaign – TooFab
- Are you loving The Young Pope? – MTV
- Is Christian Grey the worst? – Popsugar
- There’s a hot new restaurant coming to town! Liaison Restaurant + Lounge in Los Angeles brought together lots of celebs and VIPs for a private opening reception on Thursday (January 12)! Jeremy Piven, Randy Jackson, Damien Wayans, Shaun Ross, and more stopped by for the party. Check out the new restaurant on January 20!
