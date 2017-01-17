Top Stories
Tue, 17 January 2017 at 12:04 pm

Donald Trump Tweets Wrong Ivanka, She Responds with These Requests

Donald Trump Tweets Wrong Ivanka, She Responds with These Requests

Donald Trump accidentally tweeted the wrong Ivanka, thinking he was tweeting Ivanka Trump, but accidentally tweeting a woman named Ivanka Majic.

Ivanka Majic‘s Twitter handle is simply @Ivanka, and the President-elect was quoting a tweet written by someone else.

“@drgoodspine: @realDonaldTrump @Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class,” the tweet read.

Ms. Majic responded to the President-elect’s tweet with a stern request, reading, “And you’re a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange.”

Ivanka M. lives in Brighton, England, and spoke with Good Morning Britain about the faux pas.

“It’s not a new thing,” Ivanka M. said. “I’ve had the @Ivanka handle for a long time, it’s my name. All the way through the election I’ve been tweeted and I did during the election have a Twitter box encouraging people to vote for Hillary [Clinton]. It’s also quite amusing because I’m getting all this attention and yet my politics couldn’t be further from Donald Trump’s. So rather than being concerned about the space he puts in his tweets, I’m more concerned about his stance on climate change.”
Photos: Getty
