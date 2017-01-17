Dua Lipa Announces North American Headlining Tour - See The Dates!

Dua Lipa is hitting the road on her first-ever North American headlining tour!

Ahead of her debut performances at Governors Ball and Bonnaroo this summer, the 21-year-old rising English singer has announced that she will be touring from February 24th through March 17th, with stops in major cities across the U.S. and Canada including New York and Los Angeles.

JustJared recently caught up with Dua to talk about her musical inspirations, opening for Troye Sivan on his Suburbia Tour, and what we can expect from her debut album.

JJ: Congratulations on recently wrapping up your tour with Troye Sivan. How was it going on tour with him?

It was so much fun, he’s such a sweetheart and so hardworking. It was a pleasure to be on the tour because his fans are amazing, it was truly wonderful. They waited on line for hours every night before the show, they’re amazing.

JJ: How did you score the opening slot for Troye’s Suburbia Tour?

We’ve been friends on Twitter for a bit, but it was mainly our teams getting it together. Obviously, I was aware of his music and he knew some of my stuff. He started covering my song “Be The One” during some of his Australian shows so there was some mutual love going on. I was busy finishing up my European tour so I couldn’t do the first leg, but I was happy to jump on the second half. I’m very grateful.



JJ: Your song “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” has started to take off in the U.S. How’s the rest of your debut album shaping up?

I’ve been working on the album for two years and I’ve been trying to do this for like forever it feels. So I’m excited. Finally, I am ready. It’s literally like a baby that’s been sitting here for awhile and I’m like f**king get it out now.

JJ: What’s it like recording your first album on a major label like Warner Bros.?

I was meeting with a few labels, but it was the team at Warner Bros. that I felt a connection with. They understood what I wanted to do and where I was coming from. They really just have been aiding me in my dream and I’ve been very fortunate in that sense. I’ve been working on my debut album ever since, it’s crazy, I’m like I can’t f**king believe I’m actually doing this. It’s getting closer and closer, it’s crazy.

JJ: The album was originally scheduled for a February release but has now been set for June. Why the push back?

It worked for the better because I’ve had the opportunity to come and tour more, do my European tour without my album being out, and perform at all these different venues. It’s all just been so mind-blowing to have the opportunity to do all that. I had a chance to take some more time. More time to grow, write and new songs have been added onto the album about present me and about current things that are going on in my life. I needed that, I’m proud that I’ve taken my time with it. I’m happy with myself that I took that time because I needed it.

JJ: What inspired your sound and the sound for the album?

I’m obsessed with Nelly Furtado and P!nk. I guess Nelly‘s first album Whoa, Nelly! was an album that was given to me from my parents when I was younger. It’s the album I’d always play in the car so I learned all the words by heart before I even knew the understanding of it all. The same with P!nk‘s Missundaztood, like those songs I would just sing along to.. and as I get older, I still listen to those same albums but they have a lot more relevance to my life now, and more meaning. As time went on with their new albums, their stuff just became my whole life, I love them so much. Especially Nelly’s album with Timbaland, Loose, that one is amazing. I guess in a way that’s kind of mixture of pop and hip-hop together that influenced me, there was just such a coolness about it. It was pop music and it was honest. I just love them.

My dad also was a musician so he loved Radiohead, David Bowie obsessively, Bob Dylan, Paul Weller, and just like so many different types of music. I guess I was raised on good music and what I really really loved was pop.

JJ: You’ve recently released “Room for 2” and “Thinking Bout You”. Are we going to be getting any more previews before the album drops?

Maybe. I don’t know yet, but maybe.

JJ: You seem to be very busy with the album, a tour coming up and promoting “Blow Your Mind”? Do you get any downtime?

No break. I got to be home all of December so I was happy to have Christmas and New Years at home. That’s all I wanted. Other than that I’m happy to be this crazy. This is what I wanted.

JJ: How would you describe yourself to someone who’s never heard of you?



Hey I’m Dua Lipa and I’m a bad ass bitch from hell that nobody fucks with.

Dua Lipa Tour Dates:

February 24 – Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

February 25 – Detroit, MI Shelter

February 27 – Toronto, ON Mod Club

March 1 - New York, NY Irving Plaza

March 2 - Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia

March 4 - Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

March 5 - Washington, DC Rock N Roll Hotel

March 7 - Atlanta, GA The Loft

March 8 - Orlando, FL The Social

March 9 - St. Petersburg, FL State Theatre

March 11 – Houston, TX House of Blues Bronze Peacock

March 12 – Dallas, TX Prophet Bar

March 14 – Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

March 15 – Los Angeles, CA The Belasco Theatre

March 17 – San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

