Dua Lipa Speaks About Moving to London By Herself at Age 15 to Pursue Music

Dua Lipa poses for a new photo shoot from V magazine and famed photographer Mario Testino!

Here’s what the 21-year-old singer had to share with the mag:

On moving to London on her own to pursue singing at age 15: “I think that period of my life really made me who I am because I knew the reason why I was there and what I wanted. I started posting covers online and having this crazy determination about what I wanted to do and just went for it. I was like, Okay, no one else can create my future for me and no one can get what I want for me, so I have to go out and get it myself. I have to do this and be my own person. It pushed me to not give up on my dreams because it was the only thing I had my heart set on from the very start.”

On the photo shoot: “Today was one of the ballsiest things I’ve ever done,” she says after this shoot. “It made me get out of my comfort zone and feel really confident. It was the first time I was willing to even get undressed in front of someone [at a shoot]. I’m learning to accept myself. I’m still in the process of learning to love who I am. And it’s been really refreshing and really nice to be able to do that and be okay. I think my fans have brought that out in me.”

