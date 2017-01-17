Top Stories
Selena Gomez Spotted Listening To Rumored Boyfriend The Weeknd's 'Starboy'

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Melania & Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Tue, 17 January 2017 at 4:06 pm

Ed Sheeran Just Scored His First Number One Single!

Ed Sheeran just scored his first number one single and made Billboard history!

The 25-year-old singer’s new song his “Shape of You” just hit the top of the charts in addition to “Castle on the Hill” hitting number six.

This makes Ed the first ever artist to debut two singles in the top 10 at the same time!

“It feels amazing to debut a No. 1 in the U.S. especially after being away for so long. Topping the Hot 100 for the first time AND to have ‘Castle On the Hill’ also debut in the top 10…I’m speechless,” he said in a statement.

Ed added, “I really wanted to come back with those two songs to show the different sides of my music and what people can expect on ÷. The response to both songs has been absolutely incredible. I can’t wait to share the rest of the album.”

His new album ÷ is set to hit shelves March 3.

Congratulations Ed!

Photos: Getty
