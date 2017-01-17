Elizabeth Olsen Rocks Camo Leggings for Her Casual Outing

Elizabeth Olsen is able to rock so many types of looks and after wearing lots of glam outfits over the past week, she’s showing off her casual side!

The 27-year-old actress was spotted wearing camouflage leggings while heading to a grocery store on Sunday (January 15) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elizabeth Olsen

Lizzie has been walking many red carpets lately. She most recently stepped out at the Rock4EB benefit event and she looked super chic with her hair in a ponytail at a Marie Claire event one week ago.