'Elle' Star Isabelle Huppert Receives French Film Honor From UniFrance!

Isabelle Huppert is racking up honors this award season!

Fresh off her 2017 Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for Elle, the 63-year-old actress was honored for her promotion of French cinema around the world during a special ceremony held on Monday night (January 16) at the French culture ministry.

Isabelle accepted the award from culture minister Audrey Azoulay, UniFrance president Jean-Paul Salome and director Isabelle Giordano for her contribution to French cinema.

“I have realized through my travels how much people abroad love French cinema,” Isabelle expressed during her acceptance speech (THR). “Everywhere in the world, French cinema is loved for its audacity, its sense of subversion. [Being able to act both on stage and screen has been] an extraordinary privilege, every day, every morning of my life.”