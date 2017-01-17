Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall &amp; Kylie Jenner!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Melania &amp; Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Melania & Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Tue, 17 January 2017 at 9:38 am

'Elle' Star Isabelle Huppert Receives French Film Honor From UniFrance!

'Elle' Star Isabelle Huppert Receives French Film Honor From UniFrance!

Isabelle Huppert is racking up honors this award season!

Fresh off her 2017 Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for Elle, the 63-year-old actress was honored for her promotion of French cinema around the world during a special ceremony held on Monday night (January 16) at the French culture ministry.

Isabelle accepted the award from culture minister Audrey Azoulay, UniFrance president Jean-Paul Salome and director Isabelle Giordano for her contribution to French cinema.

“I have realized through my travels how much people abroad love French cinema,” Isabelle expressed during her acceptance speech (THR). “Everywhere in the world, French cinema is loved for its audacity, its sense of subversion. [Being able to act both on stage and screen has been] an extraordinary privilege, every day, every morning of my life.”
Just Jared on Facebook
elle star isabelle huppert receives french film honor from unifrance 01
elle star isabelle huppert receives french film honor from unifrance 02
elle star isabelle huppert receives french film honor from unifrance 03
elle star isabelle huppert receives french film honor from unifrance 04

Photos: jerome domine/abaca/instarimages.com
Posted to: Isabelle Huppert

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mike Posner performs at his father's funeral - TMZ
  • Mariah Carey mourns Prince's death in latest Mariah's World episode - Gossip Cop
  • Ireland Baldwin spends the night with boyfriend Noah Schweizer - Just Jared Jr
  • Lily-Rose Depp hangs out with her mom Vanessa Paradis in Paris - Radar
  • Andrew Garfield is Emma Stone's biggest fan - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Cannon says ex Mariah Carey was "flustered" at NYE performance - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here