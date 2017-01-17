Emma Watson Opens Up About Relating to Belle: 'I Didn't Fit In When I Was Younger'

Emma Watson looks stunning in her Beauty and the Beast costume while on the cover of Total Film Magazine, available now.

Here’s what the 26-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On why she related to her character Belle: “I just felt the character of Belle resonated with me so much more than Cinderella did. I don’t feel like I really felt like I particularly fit in when I was younger. There’s this kind of outsider quality that Belle had and the fact she had this really empowering defiance of what was expected of her. In a strange way, she challenges the status quo of the place she lives in, and I found that really inspiring too. And also, she manages to keep her integrity and have a completely independent point of view. She’s not easily swayed by other people’s perspective; not swayed by fear mongering or scapegoating.”

On working on the script with director Bill Condon: “I think Bill knew I had concerns about the script, and there were things that I needed to see. It was very collaborative.”

On how Gaston relates to present-day issues: “He’s a white male chauvinist. He’s like patriarchy in a man. I think audiences will have a lot of laughs at his expense, but also the scene where he’s is inciting the villagers to go kill the beast…it’s very familiar. I think it’s going to really freak people out, because it’ll really speak to fear mongering, scapegoating. It’ll really draw some very important and deep parallels to what’s happening now.”

For more from Emma, download the magazine now at MyFavouriteMagazines.co.uk.