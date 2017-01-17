EXCLUSIVE: Tye Sheridan & Bel Powley Get In Major Trouble in 'Detour' Clip!

Tye Sheridan and Bel Powley get in trouble with the law in this new clip from Detour, provided exclusively to Just Jared.

Here’s a synopsis of the film: Harper (Sheridan), a seemingly naive law student, obsesses over the idea that his shifty stepfather was involved in the devastating car crash that left his mother hospitalized and comatose. He drowns his suspicions in whiskey until he finds himself suddenly engrossed in conversation with volatile grifter Johnny (Emory Cohen) and his stripper companion, Cherry (Powley). As daylight breaks and the haziness of promises made becomes clearer, how will Harper handle the repercussions (not to mention the violent duo—on his doorstep)?

Stephen Moyer also stars in the film, in theaters, OnDemand, on Amazon Video and iTunes on January 20, 2017! Be sure to check it out.