Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Melania & Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Tue, 17 January 2017 at 8:14 am

Green Day Call Out Donald Trump In 'Troubled Times' Lyric Video!

Green Day Call Out Donald Trump In 'Troubled Times' Lyric Video!

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. day (January 16), Green Day have decided to honor the civil rights leader with the premiere of their lyric video for “Troubled Times“!

“Today we celebrate love and compassion more than ever,” the band – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt – said in a statement.

The Manu Viqueira and David Rodriguez Simón-created visual features scenes from the Civil Rights Movement mixed in with images of an animated Donald Trump, wearing his signature “Make America Great Again” cap.

This isn’t the first time Green Day have made a political statement about Donald. Billie repeated the phrase “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA” while performing at the 2016 American Music Awards back in November.


Green Day – ‘Troubled Times’ (Official Lyric Video)
