Selena Gomez Spotted Listening To Rumored Boyfriend The Weeknd's 'Starboy'

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Melania & Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Tue, 17 January 2017 at 4:54 pm

Hailee Steinfeld Is Returning For 'Pitch Perfect 3'

Hailee Steinfeld Is Returning For 'Pitch Perfect 3'

Hailee Steinfeld is ready for Pitch Perfect 3!

The 20-year-old actress and singer just announced that she will be returning for the third installment of the a cappella films!

Hailee took to her Instagram to make the big announcement, posing in front of a giant number three.

“RELAX, pitches. I’m here. #PitchPerfect,” she captioned the cute image.

Hailee will be joining her original co-stars Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp as well as Elizabeth Banks who will be in the director’s chair.

Check out her cute snap below…
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Hailee Steinfeld, Pitch Perfect

