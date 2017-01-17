Hailee Steinfeld Is Returning For 'Pitch Perfect 3'

Hailee Steinfeld is ready for Pitch Perfect 3!

The 20-year-old actress and singer just announced that she will be returning for the third installment of the a cappella films!

Hailee took to her Instagram to make the big announcement, posing in front of a giant number three.

“RELAX, pitches. I’m here. #PitchPerfect,” she captioned the cute image.

Hailee will be joining her original co-stars Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp as well as Elizabeth Banks who will be in the director’s chair.

Check out her cute snap below…