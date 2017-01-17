Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall &amp; Kylie Jenner!

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Melania &amp; Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Tue, 17 January 2017 at 12:46 pm

Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds Tease Pierce Brosnan 'Deadpool 2' Casting?

Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds Tease Pierce Brosnan 'Deadpool 2' Casting?

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are up to something!

The 48-year-old actor and Ryan, 40, both took to Instagram to share a photo of themselves doing a “hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil” pose with Piece Brosnan by their side. The post suggests that the three actors have met up to discuss something that they can’t share yet, but what could that something be? Deadpool 2? We can’t wait to find out!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman

Pictured: Hugh all suited up celebrated the spirit of racing and the unveiling of Montblanc‘s new TimeWalker collection with a cocktail and gala dinner at the Brasserie Des Halles de L’Ile.

Hugh was joined by fellow ambassador Charlotte Casiraghi, Joan Smalls and more at the luxury Maison for an evening dedicated to the glory days of motor racing.


Wolvie. Bond. Wade.

A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Photos: Julien Hékimian
Posted to: Hugh Jackman, Joan Smalls, Pierce Brosnan, Ryan Reynolds

