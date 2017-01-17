Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds Tease Pierce Brosnan 'Deadpool 2' Casting?

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are up to something!

The 48-year-old actor and Ryan, 40, both took to Instagram to share a photo of themselves doing a “hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil” pose with Piece Brosnan by their side. The post suggests that the three actors have met up to discuss something that they can’t share yet, but what could that something be? Deadpool 2? We can’t wait to find out!

Pictured: Hugh all suited up celebrated the spirit of racing and the unveiling of Montblanc‘s new TimeWalker collection with a cocktail and gala dinner at the Brasserie Des Halles de L’Ile.

Hugh was joined by fellow ambassador Charlotte Casiraghi, Joan Smalls and more at the luxury Maison for an evening dedicated to the glory days of motor racing.