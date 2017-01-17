Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Melania & Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Tue, 17 January 2017 at 7:50 am

Jessica Simpson Touches Back Down in L.A. with Her Family

Jessica Simpson wears a knit cap on her head while making her way out of LAX Airport on Sunday (January 15) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old singer was spotted arriving back on the west coast with her family, including hubby Eric Johnson, daughter Maxwell, and son Ace (not pictured).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Simpson

Jessica took to Instagram recently to celebrate her friend Tracee Ellis Ross‘ Golden Globe win. If you didn’t know, Jessica‘s younger sister Ashlee Simpson is married to Tracee‘s younger brother Evan Ross!

“Your smile is contagious. @traceeellisross You deserve this moment!!! I’m so proud of you,” Jessica wrote.
