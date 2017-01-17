Jude Law Bares His Butt as 'The Young Pope' - NSFW Pics!

Jude Law stars in the new HBO series The Young Pope and viewers got to see a whole lot of him in the opening minutes of the first episode!

The 44-year-old actor is shown taking a shower and then taking off his robe to put on his clothes for his first day as the pope. We eventually see that he’s in the middle of a dream during this sequence.

It’s very possible that Jude will become the subject of some new memes thanks to these photos, and it sounds like he’ll finally understand what they are!

“Having spent the last week both in New York and here [in LA] doing lots of press, I’ve become very aware,” Jude said about memes (via E! News). “But I was also, at the beginning of the week, completely unaware of what a meme was. Having been educated and shown them, I’ve become very aware. I love them, they’re very funny. They’re very imaginative.”