Tue, 17 January 2017 at 10:14 am

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Mental Health Plea: 'Don't Keep Quiet & Carry On'

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Mental Health Plea: 'Don't Keep Quiet & Carry On'

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton (the Duchess of Cambridge) are joining forces to stop people from suffering in silence!

The royals were joined by Prince Harry as they spoke out about their Heads Together campaign at a briefing held ahead of the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon at ICA on Monday (January 17) in London, England.

“There are times when, whoever we are, it is hard to cope with challenges – and when that happens being open and honest and asking for help is life-changing,” Prince William expressed in a statement. “Talking to someone else is a positive and confident step to take – but for too long it has been a case of ‘Keep Quiet and Carry On’. As a result, too many people have suffered in silence for too long, and the effects of this can be devastating. It is no exaggeration to say that conversations – simple conversations – can be life-changing: in a workplace, in your kitchen at home, with a friend, family member or colleague. And that’s what Catherine, Harry and I want to do – we want more people to be having those conversations.”

“In the weeks leading up to the (London) Marathon, our campaign will show people from all walks of life talking about the life-changing conversations that have helped them with their mental health challenges,” Kate added. “We want to show how simple it can be to have a conversation. We want to show that being a person who listens makes a life-changing difference. We want the campaign to celebrate these unsung heroes, who as William said, are ordinary people.”

