Tue, 17 January 2017 at 1:50 pm

Kim Kardashian Is 'Mortified' Over This Past Project!

Kim Kardashian Is 'Mortified' Over This Past Project!

A little rain can’t hurt Kim Kardashian!

The 36-year-old reality star was seen out and about on Tuesday (January 17) in New York City wearing a fur coat, boots, and a white dress.

Last night, Kim‘s episode of Big Fan aired on ABC, and we learned some fun info about the reality star!

First, Kim told everyone she did not want to watch her death scene from Disaster Movie, where she’s killed by a meteor.

“I’m mortified, if you have the clip. I can’t watch,” Kim said, shutting her eyes. Kim was also asked how many carats her engagement ring is, and she didn’t know! “Twelve?” she asked, but the right answer is 16.

Kim ended up losing to her fan Colt, and he won lots of Kardashian goodies.
Photos: AKM-GSI
