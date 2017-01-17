Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall &amp; Kylie Jenner!

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Melania &amp; Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Tue, 17 January 2017 at 8:55 am

Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Finished Hooking Up with Justin Bieber,' Trying to Make Things Work with Scott Disick (Report)

Rumors are swirling that Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber may be a couple after they were seen out together, but a source is now saying she is committed to making things work with her baby daddy Scott Disick.

The 37-year-old reality star and 22-year-old singer “hung out together with friends, but didn’t spend the night together.”

The source continued (via People), “Kourtney is still serious about making things work with Scott. She went to the birthday party for Cash first and was ready to party more after. They chatted, had fun but that was it. Kourtney is finished hooking up with Justin.”

Before hanging out with Justin on Saturday night, Kourtney was seen out at Jessica Alba‘s husband Cash‘s birthday bash.
