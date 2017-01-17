Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall &amp; Kylie Jenner!

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Melania &amp; Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Tue, 17 January 2017 at 9:25 am

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Practice Is Happening In Her Backyard!

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Practice Is Happening In Her Backyard!

Lady Gaga has been teasing her Super Bowl halftime show performance on Instagram, and gave fans an inside look of how she’s been practicing!

“SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, can’t wait to perform for u!,” Lady Gaga wrote on Instagam, along with a video of the tent and floor with her and her dancers.

The Super Bowl is set to take place on February 5! We don’t yet know the teams who will be playing in the big game, but it will either be the Pittsburgh Steelers or New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons or Green Bay Packers.
