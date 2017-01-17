Luke Bracey Stars in Polo Red Fragrance Campaign!

Hacksaw Ridge actor Luke Bracey shows his sexy side in his new Polo Red fragrance campaign!

Model Kenneth Guidroz is also seen in some ads for the Ralph Lauren fragrance launch for Polo Red Extreme.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Luke Bracey

The new scents will be available beginning March 1 online and in some select stores.

“So excited to be featured as the new face of @RalphLauren #PoloRed!,” Luke tweeted out to his followers after the ad campaign debuted.

Check out the entire campaign below…