Megan Hilty Sang the 'Rocky' Theme Song During Birth of Daughter

Megan Hilty takes the cover of Fit Pregnancy‘s February 2017 issue, on newsstands January 26.

Here’s what the 35-year-old Smash actress and Broadway star had to share with the mag:

On how her second pregnancy is treating her: “I didn’t have morning sickness either time—knock on wood. Before I had Viola, I thought it was going to be weird to feel a baby moving in my belly. But I love it—even the kicking and punching. Near the end of my last pregnancy, my mom said, ‘You’ll miss her when she’s not in your tummy anymore.’ She was so right.”

On parenting pet peeves: “With Viola, when I took her to classes, a lot of moms and sitters would be on their phones the whole time. That’s not me. I don’t want my children to grow up thinking that adults are totally disengaged.”

On her birth plan: “I hope to do some of the same things I did last time. For instance, it was important to me when Viola was born that they didn’t wash her immediately. I read that the mucus that babies are covered in is really good for their skin, so I wanted it to seep in and not be scrubbed off. I didn’t [have music playing] last time, but I sang the Rocky theme song between pushes! My doula said, ‘Make sure that you have a good story to tell afterward.’ And we did. It was a beautiful September day, and when it was time to deliver, Brian and I walked to the hospital through Central Park.”

