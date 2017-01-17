Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall &amp; Kylie Jenner!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Melania &amp; Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Melania & Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Tue, 17 January 2017 at 12:30 pm

Miranda Kerr & Cam Newton Might Be In a Super Bowl 2017 Commercial

Miranda Kerr & Cam Newton Might Be In a Super Bowl 2017 Commercial

It looks like supermodel Miranda Kerr and NFL quarterback Cam Newton are going to be in a commercial together – and it might be a 2017 Super Bowl commercial!

The duo were seen filming a commercial for Buick last week in the Los Angeles-area.

It hasn’t been confirmed that this is definitely a Super Bowl commercial, so we’ll have to wait and see on February 5!

In the meantime, the very first Super Bowl commercials are starting to be revealed online. Tom Brady is starring in a commercial for Intel, which will be featured during the big game.
Just Jared on Facebook
miranda kerr cam newton super bowl commercial 01
miranda kerr cam newton super bowl commercial 02
miranda kerr cam newton super bowl commercial 03
miranda kerr cam newton super bowl commercial 04
miranda kerr cam newton super bowl commercial 05

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: 2017 Super Bowl, 2017 Super Bowl Commercials, Cam Newton, Miranda Kerr

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mike Posner performs at his father's funeral - TMZ
  • Mariah Carey mourns Prince's death in latest Mariah's World episode - Gossip Cop
  • Ireland Baldwin spends the night with boyfriend Noah Schweizer - Just Jared Jr
  • Lily-Rose Depp hangs out with her mom Vanessa Paradis in Paris - Radar
  • Andrew Garfield is Emma Stone's biggest fan - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Cannon says ex Mariah Carey was "flustered" at NYE performance - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here