Miranda Kerr & Cam Newton Might Be In a Super Bowl 2017 Commercial

It looks like supermodel Miranda Kerr and NFL quarterback Cam Newton are going to be in a commercial together – and it might be a 2017 Super Bowl commercial!

The duo were seen filming a commercial for Buick last week in the Los Angeles-area.

It hasn’t been confirmed that this is definitely a Super Bowl commercial, so we’ll have to wait and see on February 5!

In the meantime, the very first Super Bowl commercials are starting to be revealed online. Tom Brady is starring in a commercial for Intel, which will be featured during the big game.