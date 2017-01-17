Olivia Culpo on Marriage & Kids: 'I Definitely Want That Someday'

Olivia Culpo takes the cover of Ocean Drive‘s latest issue, on newsstands January 24.

Here’s what the 24-year-old model had to share with the mag:

On marriage and kids: “Some of the people I admire the most are the women who can do it all, like Jessica Alba or Rachel Zoe. Just women who are absolutely killing it in their businesses and in their brand, but also have time to have a husband and children and maintain that privacy. Growing up in a big family has made family very important to me, and I definitely want that someday. Not right now, though.”

On staying healthy: “I just want to do what makes me feel best. And I don’t think it means you have to be any particular size. It’s different for every person. I am not super strict, but if I have something coming up and I know I need to be in bikini shape, then I will amp up the diet and the exercise. Naturally, I prefer to eat pretty healthy, but I am not the type of person who will count calories. I also drink about a gallon of water every day.”

On staying out of drama: “Many people in my age group fall into drama or have late-night tweeting episodes. I have a lot of people around me who support me, so I don’t feel like I have to go out and rebel or do things without thinking them through. That’s what it comes down to, thinking about the consequences of your actions. Absolutely, sometimes I wanted to do or say things and have my mind heard, but it’s not always what’s best.”

Also pictured inside: Olivia celebrating the cover (wearing Cushnie et Ochs dress paired with Nicholas Kirkwood heels and Jennifer Fisher jewelry) at Ricky’s South Beach last week in Miami Beach, Fla.