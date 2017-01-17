Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Melania & Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Paula Patton & Robin Thicke Attend Therapy with Their Son Amid Custody Battle (Report)

Paula Patton and Robin Thicke allegedly attended a therapy session with their son Julian amid their reportedly messy custody case.

“While Julian did remain with his mother this weekend, the entire family — Paula, Robin and Julian — met with a therapist on Saturday. They are all working with the therapist to come to a resolution and are listening to whatever the therapist recommends. The plans are to continue working with the therapist in this way to resolve this. This is their plan to move forward,” a source told Us Weekly.

If you missed it, it was revealed last week that Robin was accused of child abuse after Julian told his school that he was hit by his father. This caused Paula to attempt to change their custody agreement. Later on in the week, Robin wanted to see Julian and brought sheriffs to Paula‘s home to attempt to see his son.
