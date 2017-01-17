President Obama Sends Michelle Obama Sweet Happy Birthday Message

Happy 53rd birthday, Michelle Obama!

The First Lady of the United States is celebrating her birthday today, and President Obama just sent his wife a very sweet birthday message. Along with the President, celebs and fans have also been sending the FLOTUS well wishes!

The Obamas will be enjoying their final days in the White House, as President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn into office this coming Friday (January 20).

To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn't ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you. pic.twitter.com/lvjfx418hn — President Obama (@POTUS) January 17, 2017

