President Obama Sends Michelle Obama Sweet Happy Birthday Message
Happy 53rd birthday, Michelle Obama!
The First Lady of the United States is celebrating her birthday today, and President Obama just sent his wife a very sweet birthday message. Along with the President, celebs and fans have also been sending the FLOTUS well wishes!
The Obamas will be enjoying their final days in the White House, as President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn into office this coming Friday (January 20).
To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn't ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you. pic.twitter.com/lvjfx418hn
— President Obama (@POTUS) January 17, 2017
Click inside to read more from fans and celeb wishing Michelle Obama a happy birthday…
ROCK STEADY BABY! Happy Birthday @michelleobama 💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/OXdnztk20o
— Niecy Nash (@NiecyNash) January 17, 2017
Happy Birthday @MichelleObama! You are one year more gorgeous @FLOTUS 💕 pic.twitter.com/ULkdkm5bon
— Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) January 17, 2017
Happy Birthday @MichelleObama! Thank you for being an incredible FLOTUS! You will be greatly missed! pic.twitter.com/JMZiNEHKXm
— SUNNI (@SunniAndTheCity) January 17, 2017
Happy Birthday to the Best 1st Lady we've EVER had! @MichelleObama Who has shown us nothing but class and grace! We will truly miss you!!
— Nereida (@QueenJ4real) January 17, 2017
Happy Birthday to the one and only Michelle Obama!!! 🤗🎉
— Destiny Nesbitt 🎉 (@i_destiny) January 17, 2017
Happy Birthday @MichelleObama Thank You for being the best first lady we may ever have. 💗💗💗
— Feeya (@braidsnglasses) January 17, 2017
Happy birthday @FLOTUS @MichelleObama
— Rebekah Shibley (@DodgerFoodie) January 17, 2017
Happy Birthday Mrs. Obama!! 🎉🎉💕💕🎊🎊 @MichelleObama
— Cher M. (@jamdownrocks) January 17, 2017
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MICHELLE OBAMA ❤❤❤❤
— ya girl rach (@itsrachelhalin) January 17, 2017
Happy Birthday @MichelleObama 🎈Thank you for being a beacon of hope to so many and thank you for encouraging all of us to do and be more.
— Kay✌️ (@K_A_DD) January 17, 2017