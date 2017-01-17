Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Cheers Her On at Australian Open!

Alexis Ohanian cheered on Serena Williams as she dominated her first round match against Belinda Bencic on day two of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday (January 17) in Melbourne, Australia.

If you didn’t know, the pair got engaged several weeks ago! Alexis is the co-founder of Reddit.

During her post-game press conference, Serena said she hasn’t given the engagement much thought because she’s been focused on tennis.

“I really haven’t thought about it too much, because I wasn’t even really gonna think about it until after the tournament,” Serena said. “So, I just keep saying, ‘February, I’ll start looking at the bigger picture of my life.’ But right now I’m just so focused that this is all I can think about.”

“He’s incredibly — a really nice person,” she said. “I think he definitely treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see. Really, really nice to see.”

Serena is a 22-time Grand Slam champion. Best of luck in the rest of the Australian Open!