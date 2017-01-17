Steve Harvey Apologizes for Jokes About Asian Men

Steve Harvey has offered an apology for anyone he offended with his jokes about Asian men.

Last week on his talk show, Steve was doing a segment about dating and was reading titles of dating books: “Dating for Under a Dollar: 301 Ideas” and “How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men.”

“That’s one page. ’Excuse me, do you like Asian men?’ ‘No.’ ‘Thank you,’” Steve said. Steve was laughing at his own jokes, but they were not well received.

Steve took to Instagram to apologize, saying, “the humor was not meant with any malice or disrespect whatsoever.”