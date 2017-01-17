Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Melania & Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Tue, 17 January 2017 at 11:30 am

Tokio Hotel Premiere New Song 'What If' - Stream & Lyrics!

Tokio Hotel Premiere New Song 'What If' - Stream & Lyrics!

Tokio Hotel have dropped a brand new track titled “What If” and you can stream it right here!

The track is one of ten to be included on the band’s – consisting of Bill and Tom Kaulitz, and bandmates Georg Listing and Gustav Schafer – upcoming fifth studio album Dream Machine, which is set to be released on March 3.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tokio Hotel

Pictured: Bill and Tom Kaulitz posing together at the Dandy Diary party held at The Last Cathedral during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2017 at Motorwerk.

That same day, Bill rocked a pink trench coat at the Maybelline Hot Trends Xhibition show.


Tokio Hotel – ‘What If’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics for Tokio Hotel’s new song “What If”…
