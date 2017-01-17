VIDEO: Amber Rose & Val Chmerkovskiy Caught on Kiss Cam at Knicks Game!

Val Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose are still going strong – and look so happy together!

The 30-year-old dancer and 33-year-old businesswoman arrived to watch the New York Knicks play at Madison Square Garden on Monday (January 16) in New York City.

During the game, Val and Amber were caught on the kiss cam!

“Why is he so cute tho,” Amber captioned a video of the moment on her Instagram, along with an emoji heart.

Check it out below!