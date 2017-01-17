VIDEO: Bebe Rexha Performs 'I Got You' On 'The Tonight Show'!

Top Stories
Bebe Rexha wraps herself in a blue faux coat while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday evening (January 16) in New York City.

The 27-year-old “Me, Myself & I” hit-maker hit the stage to perform her latest single “I Got You,” which was the #1 most added song at pop radio for the first week of 2017.

While introducing Bebe, Jimmy announced that she will be hitting the road in March in support of her debut album All Your Fault, Part 1, due out in February.

Watch the performance below…


Bebe Rexha – ‘I Got You’ (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)
